Man reported missing from Knotts Island, left to go to Virginia Beach, family says

KNOTTS ISLAND, N.C. (WAVY) — Police and family members are searching for a Knotts Island man last seen around noon on Tuesday.

Family members say Donald Speakman was heading to the Virginia Beach area and left the house without a cell phone.

He’s in his 70s, diabetic and doesn’t have his medication. He’s approximately 5 foot 4 inches tall and 200 pounds with gray hair and a beard, and walks with a limp. He’s driving a silver Kia Sorento with NC plates TAX6962.

The Currituck Sheriff’s Office has received a missing persons report and is looking for Speakman. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (252) 453-8204.

