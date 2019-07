NORTHAMPTON CO., N.C. (WAVY) – A shooting incident is under investigation in Northampton County.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed a man was injured by gunfire at the Seaboard Housing Projects Monday night.

There is no other information at this time.

If you can help investigators, please contact the Northampton Co. Sheriff’s Office at 252-534-2611 or Crime Stoppers at 252-534-1110.