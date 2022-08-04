CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Deputies responded to a hit-and-run that injured a man late Wednesday night.

The victim was hit by a car around 11:30 p.m. on southbound US 158 near Peachtree Street, in Jarvisburg.

Witnesses described the vehicle leaving the area as a white or grey 4-door sedan, heading towards Dare County.

The victim has a serious leg injury, the sheriff’s office said.

If you have any information that could help in this case, call the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office at 252-453-8204.