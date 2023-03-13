ELIZABETH CITY, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Elizabeth City are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital overnight.

According to Elizabeth City police, officers were sent to Bell Street between Greenleaf Street and Grady Street around 1:10 a.m. Monday regarding te shooting.

When they got to the scene, officers found a 22-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was sent to a local hospital and is currently in a non-critical condition.

This is an active ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information about this incident is urged to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-555.