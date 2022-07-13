GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro Wells Fargo was the victim of a robbery on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Greensboro Police Department.
Officers responded to the Wells Fargo location on 3001 Randleman Road after getting reports of a bank robbery.
The suspect had already left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash prior to police arriving.
Police say the suspect implied to have had a weapon during the robbery.
The suspect is described as follows:
- A man
- Wearing a blue hat with “FBI” in white letters
- A dark shirt
- Dark pants
- Wearing a “fanny pack”
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.