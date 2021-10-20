Man in Elizabeth City accused of DWI among other chargers after nearly striking police vehicle

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man in Elizabeth City was arrested Tuesday accused of driving while intoxicated among other charges after nearly hitting a police vehicle.

According to Elizabeth City Police, the incident began when officers responded to a disturbance call just before 5 p.m. on West Ehringhaus Street. Police say the caller, identified as Larry Peterman, told them that he was being followed in his vehicle by another man with whom he’d had a previous confrontation.

Peterman was headed east on West Ehringhaus Street near Dyer Street when his vehicle drove into oncoming traffic and nearly struck an Elizabeth City Police vehicle.

Police say Peterman drove away, but was stopped a short time later on Roanoke Avenue near Franklin Street. He was arrested for DWI, possession of an open container of alcohol, possession of marijuana, and resisting, delaying, and obstructing arrest.

After a brief struggle with police, Peterman was placed into a patrol and taken in for processing. He was later sent to the Albemarle District Jail on a $2,000 secured bond.