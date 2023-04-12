APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — One man died following a shooting Tuesday in Apex, Police Chief Jason Armstrong said during a press conference just after 4:30 p.m.

The Apex Police Department said officers responded at about 1:30 p.m. to the Academy Sports + Outdoors store at 1151 Pine Plaza Drive.

Armstrong said a man was found on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound when officers arrived. That gunshot, officials said, came from the gun of an officer with the State Bureau of Investigation who was outside the store and on duty at the time.

Three total individuals were involved, one was the male suffering from a gunshot wound on the ground. The other two, a male and female, were actively engaged in an altercation, the chief described, when officers arrived.

The initial investigation revealed that the woman had been in the store and grabbed a box of ammunition before running out. Just before 5:30 p.m., police confirmed this as a shoplifting incident. A male with her also ran outside, the chief said.

The two encountered an SBI officer who was outside the store at which time the male was shot by the agent. Police also said just before 5:30 p.m. that a gun was found next to him — but did not confirm if it was that of the SBI officer. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have also said the woman was transported to the hospital, too, but not for gunshot-related injuries.

Police have assured that the public is not believed to be in any danger as “all involved parties are in custody” now and it appears to be an isolated incident.

There, police said the initial cause of the altercation is still being determined.