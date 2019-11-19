Man implemented in multiple Walmart thefts captured in Onslow County

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) — A man suspected in several Walmart thefts was captured in Onslow County on November 13.

Lucas Ayscue was arrested and charged with stealing almost $7,500 worth of Apple products from the Walmart there.

Police in Kitty Hawk had issued a warrant on Ayscue in Oct. 21 for the theft of $4,500 in headphones from a Kitty Hawk Walmart.

Lucas Ayscue (Photo courtesy: Kitty Kawk Police)

Police stated in their news release that Ayscue has been connected to other cases of theft in three different counties in the state of North Carolina, including a warrant by the Swansboro Police Department for a similar offense.

Ayscue is currently in custody at the Onslow County Jail on a $74,000 bond.