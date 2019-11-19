Live Now
Impeachment Hearings – Continuing coverage streaming now

Man implemented in multiple Walmart thefts captured in Onslow County

North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:
kitty hawk police generic_553517

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) — A man suspected in several Walmart thefts was captured in Onslow County on November 13.

Lucas Ayscue was arrested and charged with stealing almost $7,500 worth of Apple products from the Walmart there.

Police in Kitty Hawk had issued a warrant on Ayscue in Oct. 21 for the theft of $4,500 in headphones from a Kitty Hawk Walmart.

Lucas Ayscue (Photo courtesy: Kitty Kawk Police)

Police stated in their news release that Ayscue has been connected to other cases of theft in three different counties in the state of North Carolina, including a warrant by the Swansboro Police Department for a similar offense.

Ayscue is currently in custody at the Onslow County Jail on a $74,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories