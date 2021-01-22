Man hangs Nazi flag on tree across from North Carolina community

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman says she’s scared for her life after her landlord hung a Nazi flag near her trailer across from the Wakefield community.

The flag is on private property and overnight someone scaled the tree and blacked out the swastika, but many in the area say they’re still concerned since another controversial symbol remains nearby.

“It’s a sad state of affairs,” said Tamera Hayes.

Hayes lives off of Old Falls of Neuse Road near Wakefield High School and she said something has been turning heads.

“There’s been a Confederate flag that has hung there for years,” said Hayes. “It’s very disturbing. African-American people feel threatened when they see that flag.”

The banner was covered up, but another symbol quickly took its place.

“The swastika is fairly new,” said Margaux Walker.

Walker tried to take down the swastika, but she says the property owner quickly took issue.

“He put up a private property sign and reinforced his flag with more nails,” said Walker.

Walker provided CBS 17 with video of the property owner berating her while she watched him from her car.

“While this man was reinforcing his Nazi sign, he said he was a proud American,” said Walker. “I was just like, ‘Sir, no proud American would do that.'”

A woman who rents the property told CBS 17 she doesn’t associate with the sign of hate.

“I’m very concerned for her, and her safety, and I hope she stays safe,” said Walker.

Though someone blacked out the swastika, she’s hopeful all of the symbols will be taken down sooner rather than later.

“It’s an eyesore,” said Walker. “It’s unspeakable. It’s a part of history that we should work very hard to eliminate.”

“People are outraged,” said Hayes. “Now the Confederate flag – I wish they would’ve blacked that out.”

The woman who lives in the trailer contacted the Wake Forest Police Department and the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, but they’re unable to take down the swastika since it’s on private property.

CBS 17 tried to reach the property owner by phone, but to this point, he has yet to respond.