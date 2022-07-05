ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Monday evening.

Officials say they responded to reports of gunshots fired in the area of Walker Avenue and Sutton Drive around 6:50 p.m. While investigating the scene, more gunshots were reported nearby on Roanoke Avenue.

Near the entrance of the Walker Landing II Apartments, a 24-year-old Elizabeth City man was located with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The man was transported to Albemarle Sentara Medical then flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

Those with information about the shooting are encouraged to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or submit a tip at (252) 390-8477.