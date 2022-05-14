AHOSKIE, N.C. (WAVY) — A 25-year-old was fatally shot Saturday morning in Ahoskie, North Carolina.

Police say they were called to the Ahoskie Inn around 12:35 a.m. on Saturday for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital where he died. Police later identified him as 25-year-old Dequan Perry.

Following a preliminary investigation, officers issued an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Clarence Andre Tann Jr. He faces a first-degree murder charge.

Ahoskie Police Department, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Vidant Campus Police were all involved in the investigation.