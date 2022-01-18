Man fatally shot by Raleigh police was disoriented, understood limited English, advocates say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Advocates for a man shot and killed by Raleigh police last week said he was disoriented following a car crash before multiple shots were fired.

Daniel Turcios

The incident happened just after 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 11 following a crash on the westbound side of Interstate 440 near the exit for Brentwood Road.

Raleigh police said 911 calls indicated a person was intoxicated prior to the crash. Officers were also told a person at the scene was “walking away with a small child” while armed with a knife.

Officers arrived on scene and used a stun gun on Daniel Turcios to diffuse the situation, according to Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson. He then swung a knife at officers, leading them to shoot him.

Kerwin Pittman with Emancipate NC said Turcios was knocked unconscious in the crash and couldn’t understand the officers’ commands due to his “limited understanding of English.”

Dawn Blagrove, executive director of Emancipate NC, said Turcios had a “very small pocket knife.”

Blagrove said they wouldn’t speculate if Turcios was impaired, only that he was disoriented after the crash after suffering a “severe blow to head.”

Pittman said Turcios was shot multiple times while on the ground.

“We have reason to believe and confirmed suspicion that Daniel Turcios was shot multiple times after he laid on the ground after the initial shot. We have video footage that depicts what happened just a second or two more than the footage that was posted online,” Pittman said.

Pittman said the video footage they have confirms Turcios was shot while on the ground, calling it “undeniably clear” that Turcios was no longer a threat.

Pittman said multiple eyewitness accounts lined up with what the video shows.

An independent autopsy has not been performed but Pittman and Blagrove referenced a medical report on Turcios that was provided to the family.

They claim the medical report shows Turcios was shot multiple times but they would not confirm where he was shot.

Blagrove and Pittman refused to provide a copy of that report.

Blagrove said aid was not rendered to Turcios in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

A report on the shooting from Raleigh police is expected to be released within the next day.