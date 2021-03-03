Man facing several charges after woman found ‘severely assaulted’ following 2016 burglary in Bertie Co.

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man is facing multiple charges following a burglary that severely injured a woman in Bertie County back in 2016.

According to the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in the Powellsville area on November 3, 2016 and found a woman whom authorities say had been “retrained and severely assaulted.”

The victim was sent to a local hospital. After further investigation, deputies learned that a burglary and robbery took place at the home while one of the residents was away from home.

Deputies say they are currently investigating multiple suspects in connection to the incident.

Following the investigation, authorities were able to obtain arrest warrants for Travis Donte Smallwood on Wednesday in connection to the incident.

He is facing several charges including:

1 st Degree Burglary

Degree Burglary 1 st Degree Kidnapping

Degree Kidnapping Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon

Attempted 1 st Degree Murder

Degree Murder AWDWISI

3 counts of Safecracking

Larceny of A Firearm

Larceny of Motor Vehicle

Burning of a Building

The Sheriff’s Office say Smallwood received a $1 million bond and is expected to appear in court tomorrow. Officials say more arrests will follow.