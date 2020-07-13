Man drowned Friday in Duck

DUCK, N.C. (WAVY) — A man drowned Friday after being found face down in the water in Duck.

According to a press release from The Town of Duck, Duck Surf Lifeguards entered the water around 3p.m. to rescue a swimmer laying face down at the beach access point at Carroll Drive.

The adult male was unresponsive and later pronounced deceased after CPR was initiated by lifeguard and bystanders. Rip currents were not believed to be a factor in this drowning.

No other details have been released. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.