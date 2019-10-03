Man dies while swimming in Nags Head

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — A Maryland man died Thursday while swimming in the ocean in Nags Head.

Roberta Thuman with the Town of Nags Head says the 51-year-old man was from Davidsonville, Maryland, in Anne Arundel County.

Emergency crews responded around 3 p.m. for a report of a man found floating in the water near the 8300 block of South Old Oregon Inlet Road. He was brought onto the beach and CPR was given, but he was later pronounced dead.

Thuman says the exact cause of death is unknown at this time, but an investigation is underway. She said “no swimming” red flags were not posted Thursday in Nags Head.