EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after a man died following a shooting in Edenton Wednesday evening.

According to Edenton police, officers responded to a call regarding a critically injured person in the 100 block of Jackson Street around 8:25 p.m. Wednesday.

When they got to the scene, officers found 25-year-old Nyquan Moore. Moore was sent to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police say they are investigating the case as a homicide. No further information has been released.

The Edenton Police Department urges anyone with any information on this to please call the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500 or the Edenton Police Department at 252-482-4444.