ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – A man has died and another is injured following a shooting early Sunday morning in Elizabeth City.

According to the Elizabeth City Police Department, officers responded to a call about a verbal disturbance around 12:01 a.m. in the 1400 block of River Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two men, identified as 40-year-old Tavori Fletcher and 35-year-old Cedric Green, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say both men were transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Fletcher succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Tavori remains in the hospital. The extent of Tavori’s injuries is unknown at this time.

The suspects fled the scene before police arrived, and investigators are continuing to look into leads. The investigation is ongoing.