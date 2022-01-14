Man cut his neck then attacked clerk before being killed by Durham police, warrant says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man had cut his own neck then began stabbing a gas station clerk before he was shot and killed by Durham police on Wednesday, a warrant says.

Court documents were released Friday to detail the events that led up to Charles Walker Piquet being shot and killed.

At 3:26 a.m., Durham police were dispatched to the Circle K in the 100 block of Highway 54 in response to an attempted suicide.

The gas station’s clerk called 911 to report a man she didn’t know came into the store and started to cut his neck with a bottle, the warrant says.

Officer Richard Gamboa arrived and found the store’s doors were locked and also saw blood on the floor inside the business.

Gamboa then saw a man, identified as Piquet, on top of the clerk, stabbing her.

Since the doors were locked, Gamboa shot through the glass of the doors, striking Piquet, the warrant says.

A second officer, Brittney Vasquez, then arrived at the Circle K and went inside the store with Gamboa.

The officers gave Piquet commands before Vasquez shot him, the warrant says.

Both officers began to render aid to the clerk and Piquet.

Piquet died at the scene while the clerk was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

A black 2004 Ford pickup with a Florida license plate was found parked by the store. An investigation found the truck was registered to a relative of Piquet.

A search warrant was requested for the truck.

On Wednesday, Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews said the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting, as is standard procedure with officer-involved shootings.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave with pay.

This was the third officer-involved shooting in the area since Sunday.

An off-duty Cumberland County deputy shot and killed a man on Sunday during an altercation, police said.

On Tuesday, Raleigh police said an officer shot a man armed with a knife following a multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 440.