GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man who drove more than 115 mph down US 158 in Gates County was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, the Gates County Sheriff’s Office says.

The pursuit happened Monday morning after a deputy spotted Braden William Crosson speeding in the area of Roduco on westbound 158.

The sheriff’s office says Crosson attempted to flee and reached speeds over 115 mph before he was eventually stopped at the intersection of Hackley Road and North Carolina Highway 37.

Crosson was also charged with felony flee to elude arrest, no operators license and other traffic infractions.

The case is still under investigation and Crosson was placed under a $20,000 secured bond.

Braden William Crosson