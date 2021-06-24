Man charged with attempted murder of woman, unborn child in drive-by shooting in Murfreesboro, NC

MURFREESBORO, N.C. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old suspect in a Murfreesboro drive-by shooting has been arrested.

Jaimeik Smallwood was arrested in Pitt County, North Carolina, on outstanding warrants stemming from last week’s shooting on Main Street in Murfreesboro.

Smallwood faces several charges, including attempted first-degree murder, attempted murder of an unborn child, malicious assault in secret, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, seven counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied property and going armed to the terror of the people.

He’s currently in the Pitt County Detention Center on a $3-million bond.

Police in Murfreesboro responded to the drive-by shooting on June 16. They said a young woman was affected, however, the extent of her injuries wasn’t released.

“I made a promise last week to our citizens that we would solve this senseless assault on the victim and our innocent townspeople and after a tremendous amount of effort by investigators, I can say that we fulfilled that promise. We still have more work to do because we are still identifying other co-conspirators,” said Police Chief David Griffith in a news release from the department.

