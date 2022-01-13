Man charged with allegedly supplying heroin and cocaine in Gates County

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Gates County, North Carolina, authorities say a Suffolk man has been arrested after allegedly supplying heroin and cocaine to people in Gates County.

The Gates County Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint operation with the Suffolk Police Department on Wednesday to arrest 48-year-old Rodney Cortes Chesson and serve multiple search warrants.

The operation was part of a long-term investigation into illegal narcotics.

Chesson was arrested Wednesday on multiple warrants for possession with the intent to distribute heroin.

Authorities said Chesson was allegedly found to be in possession of a “large quantity” of heroin and cocaine when he exited his place of employment, which is when he was arrested.

Search warrants for his vehicle and home also turned up another “large quantity” of heroin and paraphernalia. Authorities said what they found was indicative of large-scale drug distribution.

Authorities said they believe Chesson has been a continued and constant source of supply of heroin and cocaine in Gates County.

Chesson is charged with “numerous” felony drug-related charges in Suffolk as well. He was taken to the Western Tidewater Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond.

There, he awaits extradition to North Carolina.

More charges may be forthcoming, the Gates County Sheriff’s Office said.