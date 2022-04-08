ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this week in a Big Lots parking lot in Elizabeth City.

Police said Lesselle Cornelius Spencer, of Elizabeth City, was arrested Friday and charged in connection with the death of Kevin Robert Chambers.

Chambers, 61, died after he was shot April 4.

Police responded to a report of gunshots heard in the parking lot of Big Lots at 685 S. Hughes Boulevard around 9:35 p.m. April 4.

Officers arrived and found Chambers with a gunshot wound.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident should contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.