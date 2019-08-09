Man captured 23 years after escaping North Carolina prison

(Left) Stanley Lee Rogers in 1996 and (Right) Rogers on Aug. 7, 2019.

CONWAY, S.C. (WNCN) – A 63-year-old man who has been on the run for more than 20 years after escaping a North Carolina prison was apprehended in South Carolina on Wednesday.

Stanley Lee Rogers was sentenced to 40 years in prison by a North Carolina judge after being convicted of an armed robbery charge.

On Oct. 25, 1996, Rogers was an inmate at the Wilkes Correctional Center in North Wilkesboro when he walked away while mowing grass, officials said.

Law enforcement in Raleigh recently received a tip concerning Rogers whereabouts and contacted the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

A U.S. Marshals Service Task Force arrested Rogers Wednesday at his home on Willam Nobles Road in Aynor, which is between Myrtle Beach and Florence.

In 2015, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety named Rogers one of the 12 most wanted escapees in the state.

Along with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Myrtle Beach Police Department and Horry County Police Department helped in the apprehension of Rogers.