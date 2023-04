AHOSKIE, N.C. (WAVY) – A man and a boy are dead Friday in what the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office is classifying as a double homicide.

The Sheriff’s Office said the incident took place at 302 Jernigan Airport Road in Ahoskie, and a 46-year-old man and a juvenile boy died.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office are still on the scene investigating the incident.

Check with WAVY.com for updates.