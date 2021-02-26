Man arrested on multiple drug, sex offender violation charges in North Carolina

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Deputies say a man was arrested Friday on multiple drug and sex offender violation charges in North Carolina.

The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 300 block of Dobbs Street, which resulted in the confiscation of drugs and money, and the arrest of a Hertford resident.

Isaac White Jr., 36, was charged with multiple warrants as well as a federal warrant for a probation violation.

The list of charges includes:

Maintaining a dwelling for the use of selling controlled substances (1 count)

Possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver Schedule II (2 counts)

Possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver Schedule VI (1 count)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (1 count)

Possession of marijuana paraphernalia (1 count)

Sex offender residence violation – within 1,000 feet of school (1 count)

Failure to report new address as sex offender (1 count)

Possession with the intent to sell and deliver Schedule II within 1,000 feet of school zone

White was placed under a $126,000.00 dollar secured bond and taken to Albemarle District Jail.