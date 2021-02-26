Man arrested on multiple drug, sex offender violation charges in North Carolina

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Deputies say a man was arrested Friday on multiple drug and sex offender violation charges in North Carolina.
The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 300 block of Dobbs Street, which resulted in the confiscation of drugs and money, and the arrest of a Hertford resident.
Isaac White Jr., 36, was charged with multiple warrants as well as a federal warrant for a probation violation.
The list of charges includes:
- Maintaining a dwelling for the use of selling controlled substances (1 count)
- Possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver Schedule II (2 counts)
- Possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver Schedule VI (1 count)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia (1 count)
- Possession of marijuana paraphernalia (1 count)
- Sex offender residence violation – within 1,000 feet of school (1 count)
- Failure to report new address as sex offender (1 count)
- Possession with the intent to sell and deliver Schedule II within 1,000 feet of school zone
White was placed under a $126,000.00 dollar secured bond and taken to Albemarle District Jail.