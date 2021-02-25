Man arrested on multiple assault charges, threats against Gates County Sheriff

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Deputies in North Carolina arrested a man this week on multiple assault charges as well as communicating threats against the Gates County Sheriff’s life.

On Monday, Feb. 22, David Eure was arrested and served with three felony warrants and three misdemeanor warrants including:

Felony assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill/inflict serious injuries

Felony possession of a firearm by a felon

Felony assault to commit serious bodily injury

Misdemeanor communicating threats on Sheriff Ray Campbell’s life

Misdemeanor communicating threats

Misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon

Eure was placed under a $500,000 secured bond for those warrants.

In addition to the felony and misdemeanor warrants, Eure was served with a warrant for violating his probation and he did not receive a bond on the probation violation warrant.