Man arrested on drug, gun charges following hit-and-run in Colington, NC, sheriff’s office says

COLINGTON, N.C. (WAVY) — The Dare County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 45-year-old man in connection with a hit-and-run on Feb. 8.

Authorities arrested Deangelo Maurice Joyner, 45, of Elizabeth City, with hit-and-run leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of cocaine, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of open container in the passenger area and driving with a revoked license.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a hit-and-run in the area of Marshy Ridge in Colington around 10 p.m. Feb. 8.

At the scene, authorities received a description of the truck that had left the scene.

The truck was then found turning off Colington Road and onto Highway 158.

Deputies stopped the truck near Landing Drive, then found a Glock handgun allegedly in Joyner’s waistband. Deputies checked and discovered it was reportde as stolen.

Cocaine was also allegedly found in Joyner’s pants pocket.

