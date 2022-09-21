DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A man was arrested on drug and firearms charges on September 9 in Kill Devil Hills.

According to the Dare County Sheriff’s Office, the Dare County Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant around 8 a.m. in the 1800 block of Bay Drive.

During the search, deputies found and seized a trafficking amount of marijuana, two firearms, and U.S. currency from the residence.

Dylan Judd Strickland (24) (Photo Courtesy: Dare County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say 24-year-old Dylan Judd Strickland was arrested for trafficking in Marijuana, possession with the intent to sell and distribute marijuana, selling and distributing a controlled substance to a minor greater than 13 but less than 16, employing a minor to commit a drug law violation, and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance.

This case stems from an investigation where juveniles were being used to distribute marijuana in Dare County. Deputies say juvenile petitions will be sought for the minors in this case.

Strickland was originally given a $180 thousand secured bond but it was reduced to $75 thousand in court and he was released, according to deputies.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.