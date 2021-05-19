Man arrested in string of catalytic converter thefts in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man from Windsor, North Carolina has been arrested in connection with a string of catalytic converter thefts in Halifax County.

According to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, the thefts occurred on Feb. 2, Feb. 26, and April 30 of this year. They were stolen from the North Carolina Department of Transportation, Halifax County Public Utilities, and Halifax County Operations vehicles.

After further investigation, authorities arrested 35-year-old Windsor resident Wesley Edward White. He is facing multiple charges including larceny of motor vehicle parts, possession of stolen goods, breaking and entering, 1st-degree trespassing, and injury to property.

He is currently in custody on a $205,000 bond. His court dates has been set for July 22.