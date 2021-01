Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

A man was arrested Saturday Edenton, North Carolina and charged with indecent liberties with a child.

On January 13, police responded to the 300 block of N. Oakum Street in reference to a sexual offense.

After further investigation, warrants were obtained for the arrest of Mark Anthony Artist for one count of indecent liberties with a child.

Artist was taken before the on-duty magistrate and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.

