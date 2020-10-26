Man arrested in Maine in connection with Kitty Hawk woman’s death in July

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) — Authorities say a man has been arrested in connection with a Kitty Hawk woman’s death more than three months ago.

Police say John Curtis Tolson was arrested Oct. 26 following a direct indictment on a charge of second-degree murder from the Dare County Grand Jury.

He was taken into custody without incident by the Bangor Police Department in Bangor, Maine.

The next session for Dare County Superior Court is Nov. 30.

38-year-old LeeAnn Fletcher, a mother of a teenage daughter and 6-year-old son, was last heard from on Monday, July 20.

An independent investigator, friends and family of Fletcher have previously been critical of the way the case has been handled.

Two days after Fletcher was last heard from, a 911 call to authorities was placed. Two days after that, Kitty Hawk police went to her home on West Kitty Hawk Road.

Emergency responders found Fletcher in a bathtub and near death. She was taken to a hospital, where she died three days later.

Earlier this month, a medical examiner said Fletcher’s primary cause of death as complications from blunt force trauma to the head. The manner of her death hasn’t yet been determined.

Kitty Hawk Police Chief Joel Johnson previously declined to respond to the criticism of his department, and wouldn’t comment on specifics of the case after an inquiry from 10 On Your Side this month.

At that time, authorities did say they had a person of interest in the case.

Johnson said he “wants justice for LeeAnn just like everyone else,” and that those responsible for finding that justice are being extra careful in their investigation.

