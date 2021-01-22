Man arrested in Edenton, charged with possession of stolen firearm and drugs

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Authorities in Edenton say they arrested a man on drug and gun charges Friday after a traffic stop on West Ablemarle Street.

The Edenton Police Department said Rayshawn Lamont Anthony, a passenger in the vehicle, was recognized as having outstanding warrants and was taken into custody.

The vehicle smelled strongly of marijuana, police said. Police then searched the car and found narcotics and a concealed stolen handgun.

Anthony was charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, and felony possession of schedule ii narcotics.

Anthony was taken to a magistrate, who issued a $350,000 secured bond.