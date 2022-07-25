CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 20-year-old in Currituck has been arrested and accused of being an accessory to murder in connection to a case in Virginia.

Members of the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, along with the Currituck County SWAT Team, apprehended 20-year-old Jonathan Cook-Lawrence on Saturday.

Officials say he had an outstanding warrant out of Virginia for accessory to murder. He was also charged by Currituck County Sheriff’s Office for possession with the intent to sell and deliver narcotics.



Lawrence is currently held in the Currituck County Detention Center on a $279,000 bond.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident.

Johnathan Cook-Lawrence, Courtesy – Currituck County Detention Center