Man arrested in connection with 2 armed robberies at Elizabeth City Dollar General

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City Police have made an arrest in connection with an armed robbery at a Dollar General.

Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery around 9 p.m. Tuesday at 961 Oak Stump Road.

Police arrived and canvassed the area for the suspect, who was described as a black male with dreadlocks wearing black boots, black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, a black ski mask and purple latex gloves. He was also carrying a handgun, police said.

After investigation, police obtained warrants for Marcus Alexander Waldo Jr., 19.

Police were able to recover the money taken from the Dollar General, a silver handgun, a bag used to hold the money after the robbery, and the clothes allegedly worn by Waldo during the incident, police said.

Police also believe Waldo robbed 961 Oak Stump Road once before on Oct. 29.

Waldo was arrested and charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of assault by pointing a gun, and two counts of possession of stolen goods or property.

Waldo was taken to Albemarle District Jail with a $44,000 bond.