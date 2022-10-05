ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Elizabeth City that left one man dead.

According to a news release, 38-year-old James Darnell Felton Jr. was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

James Darnell Felton Jr., 38 (Photo Courtesy: Elizabeth City Police Department)

The charges stem from a shooting that occurred around 12:07 a.m. on August 27 at Herrington Road and White Street. 29-year-old Marcus Lee Moore was found at the scene with a fatal gunshot wound.

Felton Jr.’s first court appearance is scheduled for October 6.