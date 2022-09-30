ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Elizabeth City that left one woman dead.

According to police, detectives arrested 29-year-old Derontre Rashad Bell on Friday for murder.

The arrest stems from a shooting that occurred on September 23 around 7:20 p.m. in the 500 block of West Grice Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 38-year-old Erin Gibbs with a gunshot wound. Gibbs was transported to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Rashad Bell was transported to a local jail with no bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for October 3.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.