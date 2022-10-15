ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – A man was arrested Saturday in connection to a shooting that left a woman dead in Elizabeth City.

28-year-old Timothy Lavon Laster Jr. was arrested on October 15 for murder, police say.

Timothy Lavon Laster Jr. (Courtesy – Elizabeth City Police)

The arrest stems from a shooting On September 23 in the 500 block of West Grice Street. When officers arrived on scene they found 38-year-old Erin Gibbs with a gunshot wound.

She was transported to a local hospital and then airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where she later died.

Laster Jr.’s first court appearance is set for October 17.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.