Man arrested in connection to deadly Elizabeth City shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Authorities have arrested the man connected to a shooting in Elizabeth City Saturday evening.

On Monday, detectives found 38-year-old Curtis Donnell Brinkley during a traffic stop at around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Persse Street.

Brinkley was identified as a person of interest in a shooting that took a man’s life Saturday evening in the 900 block of Hunter Street.

The victim, 40-year-old Eric Eugene Johnson, was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities transported Brinkley to the Elizabeth City Police Department during the investigation where he was later arrested and charged with murder.