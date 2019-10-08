Man arrested in connection to deadly Elizabeth City shooting

North Carolina
Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy – Elizabeth City Police Department

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Authorities have arrested the man connected to a shooting in Elizabeth City Saturday evening.

On Monday, detectives found 38-year-old Curtis Donnell Brinkley during a traffic stop at around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Persse Street.

Brinkley was identified as a person of interest in a shooting that took a man’s life Saturday evening in the 900 block of Hunter Street.

The victim, 40-year-old Eric Eugene Johnson, was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities transported Brinkley to the Elizabeth City Police Department during the investigation where he was later arrested and charged with murder.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories