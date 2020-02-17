Man arrested for possession of stolen firearm in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, Va. (WAVY) — A man in Elizabeth City was arrested Saturday afternoon after a police officer found him in possession of a stolen handgun.

According to Elizabeth City Police, an officer saw Dashan Lewis slumped over in the driver’s seat of a car outside the ABC Store in the 800 block of Halstead Blvd. around 5:15 p.m. and approached him.

While the officer was talking to Lewis, the officer reportedly noticed a gand gun in the passenger seat of the car and ran the serial number through Central Communications.

When Central Communications informed the officer the hand gun was coming back as stolen, Lewis was then placed in custody.

Reports say Lewis was charged with possession of a stolen firearm. He was given a $10,000 secured bond in which he posted the same day.

He is currently in probation for possessing stolen goods.

