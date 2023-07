EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) – A man was arrested for an alleged sexual assault on July 14 in Edenton.

According to police, officers responded to a call in reference to a sexual assault around 2:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Old Hertford Road.

EPD says after further investigation, they had probable cause to arrest Marcus James Heil and charged him with incest with a child and statutory rape. Heil has been placed under a $500,000 secured bond.