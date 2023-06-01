NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) – A man has been arrested Tuesday following a police pursuit that ended in Nags Head.

According to the Dare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle around 1:15 p.m. near Burrus and Mill Landing Rd. in Wanchese. The vehicle did not stop for deputies and continued towards Nags Head.

Deputies say they had to stop the pursuit due to heavy traffic on US 64, however, Nags Head police were able to find the vehicle near the Quality Plus.

Nags Head police were also unable to stop the vehicle, which resulted in a short pursuit. The driver then jumped out of the vehicle and ran. Officials say a deputy was then able to catch and arrest the driver.

The driver, identified as 30-year-old Robert James Splawn, was charged with fleeing to elude with a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, resist/delay/obstruct, running a red light, improper passing and left of center.