Man arrested during traffic stop in Gates County had outstanding warrants in Pasquotank County

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Deputies say a man arrested in Gates County had outstanding warrants in another county.

In a social media post from the Gates County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday, deputies say they conducted a traffic stop on Matthew Raymond McFeaters and discovered that he had outstanding warrants from Pasquotank County.

The warrants from Pasquotank County included common law robbery and conspiring to commit common law robbery.

Following the traffic stop, McFeaters was arrested on new charges including:

Felony – Possession with the Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana

Felon – Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling/Place Controlled Substance

Misdemeanor – Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia

Misdemeanor – Carrying a Concealed Gun

Misdemeanor – Unsealed Wine/Liquor in Passenger Area

Traffic Citation – No Operators License

Authorities say McFeaters is currently in custody on a $179,000 bond.

Matthew Raymond McFeaters, Sep. 28, 2021 (Courtesy – Gates County Sheriff’s Office)