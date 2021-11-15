Man arrested by Elizabeth City police, US Marshals on shooting-related charges

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 21-year-old man wanted on several felony charges has been arrested by Elizabeth City police and the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.

TyQuail Zaire Riddick, 21, of Elizabeth City, was arrested on several outstanding warrants around 7:45 a.m. Monday by the two agencies.

Riddick is charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, injury to personal property, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting a public officer, discharging a firearm within city limits, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

Police did not release details about the original incident or incidents the charges stem from.

Riddick is being held at the Albemarle District Jail with a $182,500 secured bond.

