DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A man has been arrested after he was allegedly speeding over 100mph on Sunday in Dare County.
According to a Facebook post from Dare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were attempting to stop a vehicle around 3 p.m. on US 64 just off of the Virginia Dare Memorial Bridge. Officials say the driver was speeding more than 100mph.
Deputies says while arrested the driver, identified as 42-year-old Roger Pritchett Jr., they learned that the vehicle he was driving was stolen out of Wanchese, NC.
Pritchett Jr. was charged with driving while intoxicated, speeding at 104mph in a 60, driving while license revoked, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle.