PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man was arrested after leading Pasquotank deputies in a pursuit Thursday.

According to the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, they received reports of gunshots around 12:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Main Street in Elizabeth City.

After further investigation, deputies were able to find a vehicle involved in the shooting. Deputies attempted to pull over the vehicle which resulted in a high-speed pursuit.

After 15 minutes, deputies say the vehicle pulled over and two suspects were apprehended. A search of the vehicle also led to the discovery of three firearm magazines.

The driver, identified as Dakota Diaz, was charged with felony flee to elude arrest. He is currently in the custody of the Albermarle District Jail on a $5,000 secured bond. The passenger was released after being questioned.