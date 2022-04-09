ELIZABETH CITY, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested after a juvenile was shot in Elizabeth City Friday afternoon.

According to Elizabeth City Police, officers responded to a call regarding gunshots in the area of Factory Street and Parsonage Street around 5:15 p.m. Friday.

When they got to the scene, officers found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was sent to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries has not yet been released.

After further investigation, police arrested 35-year-old Kenneth Lee Fiers in connection with the shooting. Fiers has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm in city limits.

Fiers was taken into custody on a $51,000 secured bond. His first hearing is set for April 11.