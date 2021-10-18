Man arrested after fight inside Smoke Shop, allegedly shooting at vehicle in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 44-year-old man was arrested Monday afternoon after he allegedly shot at a vehicle following a fight inside the Smoke Shop in Elizabeth City.
Elizabeth City police said they responded to the Smoke Shop, 300 Ehringhaus Street, just after 1 p.m. Monday for a report of a fight in progress at the business.
Police said further investigation revealed a man named James Gramby got into a fight with an unknown male in the shop. They then both left the store and got into their respective vehicles.
At that time, Gramby allegedly pulled out a gun and shot at a vehicle.
Police said it appeared there were no injuries or property damage.
Gramby was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm in city limits and simple affray.
Gramby was given a $1,000 bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 22 at 9:30 a.m. at the Pasquotank County Courthouse.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 621-7109 or the Crime Line at (252) 333-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.
