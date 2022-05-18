AHOSKIE, N.C. (WAVY) — Police say they have arrested a man accused in the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man in Ahoskie, North Carolina over the weekend.
Police say they were called to the Ahoskie Inn around 12:35 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound.
The victim, later identified as 25-year-old Dequan Perry, was sent to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
On Wednesday, 30-year-old Clarence Andre Tann Jr. was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting.
Tann has been charged with first-degree murder and is currently being held in the Hertford County Jail without bond.
His first court appearance is set for May 20 at Hertford County District Jail.
