DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 33-year-old man has been arrested after he failed to stop for Dare County Sheriff’s Deputies.

On Aug. 4, around 6 p.m., deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding near U.S. 64 and Buffalo City Road.

The driver failed to stop for deputies and kept going until he reached Old Ferry Landing Road — where he jumped out and ran, officials say.

Deputies say a K-9 was able to track down the driver in the woods where he was arrested.

Shabazz Sinqueze St. Clair of Roper N.C. was charged with flee to elude, fail to yield to blue lights and siren, DWLR, RDO, speeding 86/55., reckless driving and exceeding safe speed for conditions.

St. Clair was served arrest warrants for felony and misdemeanor probation violations out of Craven County, N.C.

He was given a $195,000 secure bond.