PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A man has been arrested after officials say he assaulted a deputy on April 21 in Pasquotank County.

According to a press release, deputies responded to a call about threats being made around 8:11 p.m. in the 1000 block of Hockmeyer Dr. in Elizabeth City.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found Kevin Ayers yelling obscenities at a resident in their driveway. Ayers began to charge at the resident when a deputy stepped in between them and asked Ayers to stop.

Kevin Ayers (Photo Courtesy: Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials say Ayers ignored the deputy’s instructions and continued toward the resident. The deputy then stepped in front of Ayers and put their hand on his chest, and asked him to stop. Ayers then used his hand to strike the deputy’s arm away and tried to move past the deputy.

With the help of a bystander, the deputy was able to place Ayers under arrest. Ayers has warrants issued against him for assaulting a government official and resist delay and obstruct a public officer.

He is currently being held under a $6,000 bond.